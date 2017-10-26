Back to school drive - can you help?

A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY: Colleen Tribe, Shane McLeod and Cyndi Ward are banking on the support of the community.

Local real estate agency, RE/MAX Gold Gladstone, and Roseberry Queensland, are again calling for the Gladstone community to pull together for less fortunate, local school kids and families, by donating back-to-school supplies for the 2018 school year.

Following the resounding success and support by the Gladstone Region community last year, RE/MAX Gold and Roseberry Queensland are counting on local generosity to come to the fore once again.

RE/MAX Gladstone co-owners, Shane McLeod, Cyndi Ward and Jeff Williams, have seen and experienced their hometown struggle through a very tough five years, as the Gladstone Region once again finds its feet on the back of recent projects winding down.

Looking for some way to help those in need, the RE/MAX Gold team came up with the idea of a school supply drive. Partnering with Roseberry Queensland, all donated items will be distributed to local school kids and families, who may be struggling a little to make ends meet.

"This is a simple and relatively inexpensive exercise a lot of locals can help with, just by picking up few small items on the weekly shop, or grabbing a couple of extras when shopping for their own kids school lists,” said Shane.

"That extra box of colouring pencils, a couple of exercise books, glue stick, a voucher or even a backpack, could make the world of difference to a family finding it hard to get their kids prepared for the new school year.”

Roseberry Queensland general manager, Colleen Tribe, said "research tells us that, generally, students who come from poverty do not do as well at school. This wonderful campaign helps us give students a chance to succeed”.

Roseberry is delighted to partner with RE/MAX Gold Gladstone, again this year, for the Back to School campaign.”

The RE/MAX Gladstone team is ready to accept school items at their office at 2 Mellefont Street, across from the Gladstone Turf Club.

Cyndi said "if it's on a school books list, we'll take it and make sure it reaches the families who need it via our community partner, Roseberry Queensland. We'll even accept vouchers and do the shopping for you”.

"We're looking forward to the big hearted Gladstone community supporting the school supply drive and can't wait to help these families out for the coming school year.”

All donations gratefully accepted at RE/MAX Gold Gladstone office by Friday, January 12 2018.

Contact Shane McLeod on 0413331945 or Cyndi Ward on 0411607935 with any queries - Shane McLeod