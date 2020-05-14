BACK TO POOL: One of first facilities to reopen in Australia

MAKING A SPLASH: Roma pool manager Stacey Robertson has been working close to 70 hours this week to ensure the facilities will be ready for Roma residents on Saturday.

ONE WOMAN has been working around the clock so Roma residents have the opportunity to dip their toes in the water again as of Saturday.

Roma pool manager, Stacey Robertson said she had mixed emotions with the announcement last week that public pools were able to reopen as of this weekend, for a maximum of 10 people at a time.

Ms Robertson is closing in on a 70 hour week to ensure the facilities will be ready for Roma residents keen to hit the water again this Saturday.

“That’s why a lot of pools won’t be opening until the following Friday as we’ve had less than a week to prepare our facilities, make sure our water has been tested, have risk assessments done and ensure we have staff ready,” she said.

“The other facilities managers are excited for me as they’re saying that I will be one of the first, if not the first in Australia to reopen.

“While it’s a lot of work, I’m very excited to be opening the facilities again, I do this because I love it.”

Ms Robertson has currently been stacking shelves at Woolworths to keep her afloat financially while the pool has been closed, a job she will continue to do at night in these uncertain times.

“As soon as this all started happening, I was applying for jobs. I wanted to look ahead and make sure I’d be covered,” she said

“I haven’t had a lot of jobs where I had Super put away, so I needed to make sure I could pay my bills.

“Sleep isn’t my priority at the moment. You don’t know whether they will backflip and close everything again, so I need to make sure I have a job to go to.

“I’ve been lucky because I’ve been really supported by other business owners in these times who have been sending me amazing texts with something personal to me. It’s the positivity I need to keep me going.”

Ms Robertson also has been dipping into her own savings to ensure one staff member could remain hired, something she is still yet to see a cent from the government for.

“I need that backup for book work or to work after hours to get cleaning done, sort out paperwork and things like that,” she said.

“I’ve received nothing – for the first six weeks, I was paying one employee full time wage at quite a high rate and that’s come out from my savings and that’s why I had to think about what I was going to do for work in the mean time.”

Ms Robertson said she has relied on the community to ensure that social distancing and common sense is being applied to make it a safe environment for all.

“I’m asking that if come down with any illness, not to come in,” she said.

“The community cannot afford for me to get sick as that means the pool will have to shut again.”

Anyone who would like to book an hour time slot for the pool can contact Stacey on 0428226271.

Ms Robertson is asking those with season passes to bring it in a snaplock bag, to shower at home as only one toilet in each bathroom will be unlocked and upon arrival, abide by social distancing until invited in.

Keep an eye out on the Facebook page for further updates.