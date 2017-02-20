'Back to business': Two businesses move into one building on Goondoon

The former Dick Smith store in Gladstone Central is undergoing renovations for the new tenants.

THE guessing game to find out what will fill part of the old Dick Smith building in Gladstone is over.

A spokesman for ANZ said it would be moving into the new spot on April 12, as part of its drive to dive into the 21st century.

"We are committed to serving the community here in Gladstone and the broader area and that's why we have invested in a brand new digital branch,” the spokesman said.

"Our customers have been changing the way they do their banking, including the way they use our branches.

The branch will feature "smart ATMs”, interactive iPads, free Wi-Fi, meeting rooms and roaming tellers.

It's understood the building will be a "spilt tenancy” but LJ Hooker principal Tony Lloyd-Jones has remained tight-lipped about who the other tenant will be.

In October last year ANZ closed its Tannum Sands branch. Mr Lloyd-Jones said it was good to see Gladstone "getting back to business”.