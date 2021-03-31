Back injury treatment led to cannabis use

A Gladstone man was fined after police executed a search warrant at his home and found five grams of cannabis and a homemade bong and pipe. Generic picture: iStock/Bastiaan Slabbers.

A Gladstone man made admissions to smoking cannabis in order to treat an old work injury, a court has heard.

John Douglas Lea, 64, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils or pipes.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Lea’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 18, at 10.45pm, Gladstone police executed a search warrant at Lea’s residence in relation to drugs.

Lea was detained while the search was executed due to his drunkenness and erratic behaviour.

Under the kitchen sink, police found five grams of cannabis which Lea admitted to smoking, and a homemade bong and pipe which he admitted to using.

Lea told police he smoked cannabis to treat a back injury he sustained in 1985 which had continually troubled him.

Mr Manthey said he had taken into consideration Lea’s relatively clean criminal record when handing down sentence.

Lea was fined $800 and the utensils forfeited to the Crown for destruction.

Convictions were recorded.

