27°
News

'Back from the brink': Toughest year yet for Gladstone industry

Tegan Annett
| 15th May 2017 7:38 AM Updated: 7:38 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited has been pulled "back from the brink" after experiencing its toughest year yet in 2016.

General Manager Mike Dunstan did not mince his words when he said the business was "at risk of closure" while responding to findings from its Sustainable Development Report Card.

Queensland Alumina Limited.
Queensland Alumina Limited. Paul Braven GLA160216QAL

A plummeting alumina price and rising production costs meant the business had to find ways to cut costs.

But Mr Dunstan said he couldn't be happier with what his team achieved last year.

The report card, released last week, revealed QAL had its highest production and best safety rate yet in 2016.

Production reached 3.804million tonnes of alumina, up from 3.75million the previous year.

"2016 was perhaps the toughest year in QAL's history," Mr Dunstan said.

"The bottoming of alumina prices and increase in costs meant that our business was at risk of closure.

"The highlight of 2016 was the way the QAL team worked together to pull our business back from the brink. This was no easy feat; hard decisions had to be made and it required people to adopt an owner's mindset and challenge the way things were done."

The report card also showed QAL paid its workers $136million in wages, gain share, superannuation and other benefits.

It also paid $11.5million in taxes and royalties to local government.

In 2016, the alumina producer saved $241million and broke its safety record at 0.65%, compared to 0.73% in 2015.

"You can have the best and most profitable alumina refinery in the world but without the safety of its people there is no success," Mr Dunstan said.

One of QAL's safety initiatives is for workers to nominate five things that are important in their life. These include family, friends and hobbies, which are printed and stuck on toolboxes or put in lunch bags.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  queensland alumina limited

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

BREAKING: New high school to open in Gladstone

BREAKING: New high school to open in Gladstone

St Stephen's Lutheran College grounds to be home to new school

Gladstone Ports' $100m pain over dredging class action challenge

NOT PRETTY: An example of red spot disovered on a sick bream found in the Gladstone region.

200 court claims against dredging operation.

BIG READ: Gladstone mum's body stuck with needles, used as test dummy

HE STUCK needles in her neck to test poison concoctions, drugs

Gladstone man released on parole to spend time with terminally ill mum

PAROLE: The man told the court he had little time left to spend with his terminally ill mother.

A man told a court he had little time left to spend with his mum.

Local Partners

Funding boost for families offers wide range of support

Support for victims of domestic violence in Gladstone boosted to the tune of $1.1 million.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Innovation key for more volunteers

Gladstone BMX Canteen volunteer's Kristy Robertson, Renae Innes and Janice Crow.

National Volunteer Week on soon

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

‘Delta, geez’: The Voice viewers shocked by harsh comments

DELTA Goodrem was completely unimpressed by an audition on The Voice last night, and she made her feelings known. Viewers were stunned

Q&A: ‘Extreme vetting’ claims for post-Budget show

AU VIC: Students Protest Treasurer's Melbourne Appearance Over Uni Fees May 12

University students have threatened to protest during filming of Q&A

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

OVERWHELMED: Calliope mum Stacy Kington was given $10,000 as part of The Today Show's Knock of Cash.

Today Show awards $10K to Calliope mum.

Chris Pratt's NSFW blooper on the Ellen show

Chris Pratt plays Speak Out with DeGeneres guessing.

As of right now, it seems like there’s nothing Chris Pratt can’t do.

"Aussie" Eurovision flasher was Ukrainian prankster

Australia, get your act together.

A streaker draped in our flag provided the most cringeworthy moment.

Eurovision 2017: Isaiah Firebrace hits the final in Ukraine

Isaiah Firebrace from Australia performs the song "Don't Come Easy" during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, May 12, 2017. The final of The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will be held on May 13.

Isaiah Firebrace delivered a solid performance at Eurovision

Terri Irwin addresses those Russell Crowe romance rumours

Bindi Irwin celebrates her 18th birthday with family, friends and animals at Australia Zoo.Bindi gets a hug from her mum Terri.

Irwin called the Oscar winner a “dear friend”

4 Unit Complex - Walking Distance to CBD

Unit 1-4/95 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 $395,000

If you're looking to invest in Gladstone then don't look past this great unit complex! Solid construction, walking distance to the CBD and long term tenants in...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $249,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $549,000

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

IT&#39;S QUAINT AND IN A PRIME LOCATION!

7 Cooloola Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $319,000

At the top of Cooloola Close off Lamington Drive, this home has something that will impress and that is the deck! It stretches across the full length of the home...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $373,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

CONTEMPORARY FAMILY HOME WITH A POOL!

12 Sanctuary Place, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $450,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 12 SANCTUARY PLACE to the market! You will love the open plan design, this family friendly home has to offer. ...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

47 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $398,000 NEG.

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 47 KATRINA BOULEVARD, to the market! All the hard work has been done by the sellers to get this property ready for...

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN NOW !

5 Tryon Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $385,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 5 Tryon Court to the market! Situated in a small cul-de-sac on a large 1266m2 allotment, is this beautifully renovated family...

Motivated Seller Will Meet Market!

7 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to present to the market this delightful family home that is located in a quiet cul-de- sac in Clinton and set amongst home of...

'Stop buying $4 coffees' Rich lister on buying homes

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!