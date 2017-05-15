'Back from the brink': Toughest year yet for Gladstone industry

QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited has been pulled "back from the brink" after experiencing its toughest year yet in 2016.

General Manager Mike Dunstan did not mince his words when he said the business was "at risk of closure" while responding to findings from its Sustainable Development Report Card.

Queensland Alumina Limited. Paul Braven GLA160216QAL

A plummeting alumina price and rising production costs meant the business had to find ways to cut costs.

But Mr Dunstan said he couldn't be happier with what his team achieved last year.

The report card, released last week, revealed QAL had its highest production and best safety rate yet in 2016.

Production reached 3.804million tonnes of alumina, up from 3.75million the previous year.

"2016 was perhaps the toughest year in QAL's history," Mr Dunstan said.

"The bottoming of alumina prices and increase in costs meant that our business was at risk of closure.

"The highlight of 2016 was the way the QAL team worked together to pull our business back from the brink. This was no easy feat; hard decisions had to be made and it required people to adopt an owner's mindset and challenge the way things were done."

The report card also showed QAL paid its workers $136million in wages, gain share, superannuation and other benefits.

It also paid $11.5million in taxes and royalties to local government.

In 2016, the alumina producer saved $241million and broke its safety record at 0.65%, compared to 0.73% in 2015.

"You can have the best and most profitable alumina refinery in the world but without the safety of its people there is no success," Mr Dunstan said.

One of QAL's safety initiatives is for workers to nominate five things that are important in their life. These include family, friends and hobbies, which are printed and stuck on toolboxes or put in lunch bags.