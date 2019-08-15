Monique sets the record straight on Bachelor drama

MONIQUE Morley says she isn't phased by the c-bomb scandal engulfing The Bachelor.

The lingerie designer, who grew up in Maroochydore, was embroiled in a war of words last night when fellow bachelorette Abbie Chatfield told Bachelor Matt Agnew that Monique had called him a 'disrepectful pig' and a more colourful phrase involving the word dog and a swear word.

Things got awkward when Monique came face to face with her accuser at the cocktail party. Denying she would ever say those words, at least not in a serious context, a confused Matt brought the two women together. But his line of inquiry only added fuel to the fire.

The awkward moment during Wednesday's cocktail party on The Bachelor when Matt Agnew brought Monique Morley's accuser Abbie Chatfield over to try to find out the truth about what Monique had allegedly said about him. Channel 10

Speaking to the Daily, the Chancellor State College graduate said she still can't remember much about the conversation in question but that it involved jokes about the YouTube character Trent from Punchy.

"After (Abbie pashed Matt at last week's cocktail party) I was mediating everyone," she said.

"I was rallying for the other girls because there were a lot of girls who hadn't even had five minutes with him since the red carpet.

"Then me and Rachael walked away and we were having a laugh by the side of the pool. She was like 'Why is everyone taking this so seriously' and then we were reenacting Punchy.

"When I spoke seriously to the girls I was always speaking nicely about Matt... When I am serious I am serious, yet something I said 1% of the time turned into my character in there."

The 26-year-old understands why some viewers have interpreted her initial denial, followed by an admission that she doesn't remember the specifics of the conversation as backtracking.

"Fair comment if you don't know the circumstances around it," she said.

"I've got ADD (Attention-deficit Disorder), so I forget a lot of things. When he was asking me a lot of these questions, all I remember is how I feel. I'm not going to remember sh-- talking. I don't need to justify myself continuously.

"If I asked you what you were joking about two weeks ago would you remember what was said?"

Matt's decision to keep Monique on the show during last night's rose ceremony shocked viewers, but the astrophysicist has explained he wanted to get to the bottom of things and give Monique another chance after establishing a connection with her during their single date last week.

Monique Morley and Matt Agnew during their single date on The Bachelor. Channel 10

The drama appears to continue tonight, with promo footage showing the other women shocked by a turn of events at the cocktail party.

"The last thing he said (on Wednesday night) was let this be water under the bridge, so I thought what was done was done," Monique said.

"It is what it is. I'm sure a lot of people in Australia understand my side of what could have happened. I've got to roll with the punches."

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7.30 on Ten/WIN.