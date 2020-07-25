REALITY TV couple Ali Oetjen and Taite Radley have decided to take time apart.

Oetjen, who has been dating Radley since they met on The Bachelorette in 2018, announced the separation on social media on Saturday, saying they still loved each other and hoped to "reconnect".

The Bachelorette couple Ali Oetjen and Taite Radley have separated. Picture: Instagram

"It is with the heaviest heart that we want to let everyone know that we have decided to take time apart in order to give each other space and time to fully focus on our own paths," she wrote. "We both love each other deeply & only want the best for each other & both want the ultimate happiness for each other and hopefully our paths will reconnect again soon."

Oetjen was heartbroken by Tim Robards in the first season of The Bachelor and had a tumultuous romance with American contestant Grant Kemp after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelorette Ali Oetjen with her chosen man Taite Radley in 2018. Picture: Tim Hunter.

She signed on as The Bachelorette the following year, where she fell in love with Radley.

They spent 88 days apart this year after being stuck in different states during the COVID-19 pandemic with Radley in Victoria and Oetjen stayed on her parents' property in Queensland.

"We've decided to be open with this so there's no speculation and so we expect love, respect & kindness in return," she said.

Radley shared the identical message on his social media.

The announcement comes after fellow Bachelorette Angie Kent announced her split from chosen beau Carlin Sterritt earlier this month.

Originally published as Bachelorette couple Ali and Taite split after two years