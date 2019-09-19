Bachelor evictee’s surprise revelation

The Bachelor’s Helena Sauzier was sent home on Wednesday night.

The Bachelor’s Helena Sauzier was sent home on Wednesday night.

The latest contestant to be booted from The Bachelor has delivered a surprise defence of this season's villain, Abbie Chatfield.

Helena Sauzier, 25, was sent home by Matt Agnew during last night's episode, paving the way for Abbie, 23, and Chelsie McLeod, 28, to battle it out in the finale.

Helena was the latest woman to be dumped by Matt.

Throughout the season, a common theme was a general mistrust of Abbie, with a number of contestants publicly voicing their belief that she'd only come on the show to boost her Instagram profile and chase fame.

Helena originally shared that view but after being evicted insisted to 10 Daily that she'd changed her mind.

"I had my ups and downs with Abbie in the house because I was always a bit confused about her intentions for being on the show, and sometimes I thought she was playing a bit of a game," Helena explained, adding that she eventually saw that Abbie's feelings for Matt were genuine.

The health therapist also admitted she'd known her time was up before last night's rose ceremony.

"By the time the rose ceremony came around, I was pretty sure I was going home," Helena told the outlet.

"So I kind of went into this weird coping thing where I had just accepted that I was going home (and) just didn't really feel anything anymore - like I had kind of gone numb."

Despite her new-found support of Abbie, Helena told news.com.au that she still wasn't able to watch her grinding on Matt during an unbelievably racy scene in last night's episode.

"It's still hard to watch, it still makes me uncomfortable," she said, admitting that she "can't even imagine" what it must be like for finalist Chelsie to be watching the graphic scenes play out.

"I think it would be heartwrenching, I can't even imagine being in that position. Obviously you know you're going to be watching him with someone else, but it was really over the top."

Helena added: "If it is Chelsie (that wins), I hope she's getting enough support and stuff to get through it."

Goodness gracious.

Earlier, Helena had spoken to KIIS FM about her shock at the pair's steamy session.

"I saw it in the promos, so I knew to just … (switch off), yeah," she told Jackie O and fill-in hosts Beau Ryan and James Weir.

"I heard (Abbie say) 'I'm so horny' - and I nearly fell off my chair. There's like 20 cameras around you, I was like, 'noooooo …!'"

As for her pick of the winner, Helena admitted it was a "close" competition, but she's backing Chelsie.

"She's wifey material," she said.

The Bachelor finale airs tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.