Bachelor contestant is a Bowen Basin mine worker

Cobie on the job at a Moranbah mine site and dressed up for a night on the town

LAST NIGHT 30-year-old Bachelor contestant Cobie Frost had viewers stunned, by not only her striking resemblance to previous Bachelorette Georgia Love, but her unexpected industry job as a coal mine operator.

Originally from Brisbane, Ms Frost works for large mining company BHP Billiton, and previously has worked for Perth company Torian.

The job requires Ms Frost to regularly travel in and out of Moranbah and Dysart area mines, and she often shares photos of herself on the job on her public Instagram page.

Cobie in front of a truck at a Moranbah mine site. Contributed

Ms Frost was working at Saraji mine, near Dysart, however, her placement in Moranbah is still unknown.

When meeting 2017 Bachelor Matthew Johnson -"Matty J" - for the first time, Ms Frost said despite the glitz and glam of the show, she didn't always look as done up as she appeared.

"You should see me in my high vis," she joked.

Ms Front made quite the first impression, walking in with a bunch of helium balloons and sucking in the helium to greet Matty J in a squeaky voice.

While spectators found the encounter cringe-worthy, the Bachelor found Ms Frost "cute" and handed her a rose at the end of the night.

It is believed Ms Frost is one of the lucky last contestants who make it through to the final seven on the show.

Leaked photos show her on a group date with six other women from an episode down the track.

Cobie (second from left) on a group date with six other contestants. Contributed

Another photo shows Ms Frost on a single date with Matty, however it was reported Cobie had posted a photo to her Facebook on May 9, since deleted, which suggested she had left the program before the finale.