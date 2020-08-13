Bach star’s ‘naked’ wedding dress

Nothing makes a first impression like an unforgettable outfit - as tonight's Bachelorette's know all too well.

A total of 23 gorgeous women are competing to win the heart of this year's Bachelor - Locklan 'Locky' Gilbert.

And what better way to stand out from the competition that with a jaw-dropping ensemble?

23 women are competing for Bachelor Locky Gilbert's heart. Picture: Channel 10

But while the red carpet of the eighth season of the popular dating show was filled with dangerously high splits and racy cut outs, one woman stole the show by showing up in a dead set wedding dress.

And not any old white gown either, oh no. Marlaina went all out in a "naked" white lace number from Nadine Merabi which has a completely sheer skirt that puts her legs on full display.

On Instagram, shots of models in the "dream wedding dress" - which retails for $900 - show just how sexy it is, particularly from behind where its sheer panels reveal booty flesh.

You'd defo need a pair of flesh coloured undies for this number.

Marlaina is hoping showing Locky what she’d wear on their wedding day will seal the deal. Picture: Channel 10

As well as flashing the legs, the wedding dress also has a plunging neckline and a cheeky "side boob" and is completely backless. It is definitely not an outfit for the faint-hearted - fair play Marlaina.

She isn't the only Bachelorette who opted for a "naked" dress, with Laura also choosing one that flaunted her legs right up to her hip.

The 24-year-old from WA has chosen the $289 Micaah "Bella Glitter Gown" that is essentially a nude bodysuit with sheer silver fabric over the top.

While the fabric is adorned with a lot of sequins (and I bloody love sequins), the dress poses some serious risk of flapping open in the wind and exposing Laura's not-so-sexy flesh coloured bodysuit.

There's no denying it's a beauty though, and the off the shoulder detail adds another sexy element to it.

She's also chosen a pair of silver Steve Madden heels to finish the look.

Laura’s $289 is essentially a nude bodysuit overlaid with some sparkly fabric – and it looks amazing. Picture: Channel 10

Among the other less-daring looks was a lot of red, with four Bachelor babes going for the colour of love to make their entrance.

Roxi - a 29-year-old from Queensland - has decided less flesh is more when it comes to matters of the heart, wearing a block red dress from Solace London that has long sleeves and a full skirt. It does have a bit of bust on display though and a split that goes above the knee, showing off her ankle tattoos.

While Steph, who at first glance looks a little bit like Ali Oetjen from Tim Robard's season, has chosen a full satin skirt and top. However the 26-year-old from Victoria has got a racy amount of midriff showing thanks to its crop design and the asymmetric shoulder that reveals one arm while the other is covered.

If you're a fan of the outfit, it is made by Australian designer Gemelli Power.

Roxi, 29, has gone for a more demure look. Picture: Channel 10

While Steph has flashed some midriff in her red number. Picture: Channel 10

Another red dress fan is 30-year-old Nadine, who has chosen a silk strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. The floor-length gown has a daring split and shoulder detail and is from J'Adore - an Australian brand that has featured on The Bachelor red carpet many times.

Izzy has chosen pants and a flowing crop from Sheike for her all-red ensemble, with the pants featuring slashes at the front that flash a glimpse of leg.

Nadine made an entrance in a Bachelor-approved brand J’Adore. Picture: Channel 10

Izzy went for pants and a flowing crop top. Picture: Channel 10

By far though, the most unforgettable outfit is definitely Rosemary's, as the 23-year-old turns up in a penguin suit. Yep, you read that right.

Others opted for block colours, like Juliette and Gemma who chose canary yellow designs.

Rosemary wins the most unforgettable outfit of the night award. Picture: Channel 10

Juliette might be in yellow, but she’s far from mellow. Picture: Channel 10

Gemma has gone for a similar sunny colour and style – just without the jewels. Picture: Channel 10

Keeping with the bold colour theme, Marg went for a solid neon pink number from Gemelli Powers.

While Charley chose a royal blue skirt and top from Sherri Hill.

Charley oozes glamour in her royal blue two-piece. Picture: Channel 10

The dress might seem simple, but the extra-high split shows Marg has a cheeky side. Picture: Channel 10

This year, some of the contestants have chosen to go for a princess style dress with floaty skirts.

Bella, who makes an impression on Locky with the adorable heart pin she gives him, exits the limo in a golden gown that has some serious Cinderella vibes to it.

Made by a Perth-based fashion brand, Reign The Label, the 25-year-old from NSW shimmers up the carpet towards Locky.

If you're keen to buy the dress for yourself, it's worth noting that Bella's appears to have been altered slightly compared to the $900 "Goldie Gown" on the brand's website which features a choker detail that connects to the dress down the bust.

Bella looks like a real-life princess. Picture: Channel 10

Clare has also chosen a full ball gown style, wearing a pale pink dress from Australian designer Nicole Angela, which features a glorious detailed skirt with beads and flowers. She finished the look with a pair of pearl drop earrings by Roxy Jacenko Accessories.

Irena has dress fit for a glamorous black-tie event, with a sheer black bodice and strapless neckline. The outfit, is made by Velani - who also styled the upcoming Bachelorette sisters Elly and Becky Miles for their promo shots - and is custom made so no likely has a one-of-a-kind price tag to match.

26-year-old Clare is wearing a flowing pale pink gown. Picture: Channel 10

Irena looks incredible in a custom black Velani gown. Picture: Channel 10

Maddy also decided to rock a princess-style dress, but hers was a jewelled strapless mini-dress with a feathered trim.

The 25-year-old shows off her pins in hers, with the Matija Vuica dress finishing high on the thigh.

Meanwhile Georgie went for a touch of old-school glamour with her one-shoulder Alamour The Label green gown.

Maddy has gone for a mini-dress that featured a jewelled bodice with a feather trim. Picture: Channel 10

Of course, no season premiere of The Bachelor would be complete without a few sequins and feathers, and thankfully Nicole has stepped up to the plate on both fronts with her showgirl style outfit.

The 26-year-old's rainbow featured mini-dress not only has a giant pink and purple headpiece, but also a plunging neckline adorned with gemstones. Talk about glitzy.

If you want to get your hands on Nicole’s outfit, you’ll struggle. This was a custom design from House of Priscilla. Picture: Channel 10

Meanwhile a few other ladies have chosen sequin numbers that aren't quite as colourful, with Kristina going for an emerald green slip-style dress from Duchess Boutique.

Areeba, 25, has also gone for an emerald green number, but hers has panels in different bedazzling shades.

Areeba has gone for a dress that resembles a stained-glass window from Sherri Hill. Picture: Channel 10

Kristina’s outfit is from Duchess Boutique. Picture: Channel 10

Finally, there was one outfit that was a little... out of left field? Regardless of its slightly confusing bust, Zoe-Clare's black Galanni gown from Sydney Dress Hire definitely makes an impression.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Bach star's 'naked' wedding dress

While Georgie went for a classic style. Picture: Channel 10