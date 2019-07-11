Bach star’s bizarre baby name revealed

Lisa Hyde and her new baby

FORMER Bachelor star Lisa Hyde has given birth to her first child, a baby girl - with quite an unusual name.

The reality star and partner Damon Collina announced the birth of their daughter Myja-Jae Annie on Wednesday, writing on Instagram: "Our hearts are full … We're so in love and can't believe she's ours."

If you thought the name - pronounced "My-ah", Hyde clarified - was unusual, that's because it is: A quick Google search reveals the top result is a Wikipedia entry for a species of sea slug.

Well at least they're small and delicate.

Hyde's fellow Bach alumni flooded her Instagram posts with well-wishes.

"Omg She is beautiful, Can't wait to meet her," wrote Keira Maguire.

"Congratulations!!!! Absolutely beautiful," said Anna Heinrich.

"So happy for you! Congratulations to your new little family," wrote Jake Ellis.

Hyde and Collina started dating in March last year. The Bach graduate first found fame on the second season of The Bachelor, placing runner-up as Bach Blake Garvey picked - then promptly dumped - Sam Frost.

She then appeared as a contestant on Bachelor In Paradise, leaving the show hand-in-hand with fellow contestant Luke McLeod, but the pair later split.

Lisa Hyde and Luke McLeod on The Bachelor in Paradise

Hyde's baby joy comes as another season of The Bachelor is about to hit screens - this time with astrophysicist Matt Agnew looking for love.

In advance promos for the new season, it appears Agnew's job title is causing some confusion among his Bachelorettes - one of whom accused him of having a "fake job".