Ciarran Stott stripped down in a clip from the Bachelor in Paradise trailer.
TV

Bach star gets naked in Paradise trailer

by Bronte Coy
13th Mar 2020 9:08 AM

The first crop of ex-Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants heading to Paradise for a second shot of reality TV love have been revealed.

This year's season, which has already been filmed in Fiji, will feature Timm Hanly, 27, Ciarran Stott, 25, and Jamie Doran, 39, who all appeared in Angie Kent's 2019 season of The Bachelorette.

 

Feeling right at home here in byron...

Timm and Ciarran's larrikin antics won over Australia last year, while firefighter Jamie was labelled a "stage-five clinger".

Abbie Chatfield, 24, who was Matt Agnew's runner-up in the most recent Bachelor season, has been named, along with former castmate Helena Sauzier, 25, who came fourth.

 

(From left) Ciarran, Abbie, Timm, Brittany and Jamie all feature on the promotional poster.
No wonder I get neck pain smh

Brittany Hockley, 30, who was famously dumped by Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins in the 2018 season, is also heading to Paradise.

 

In the first trailer released by Ten, Ciarran can be seen entering the resort naked with just grapes covering his manhood after Abbie was heard telling producers she was interested in him.

 

Ciarran makes a cheeky entrance.
Abbie made it clear in the trailer she was attracted to Ciarran.
But in another scene, a brunette - who appears to be Brittany - can be seen sharing a passionate moment with him at the beach.

 

Ciarran can be seen kissing someone in the trailer.
Ciarran is later seen storming off from a dinner party, exclaiming at an unidentified castmate: "I'm f***ing going!"

Bachelor in Paradise is set to air later this year on Ten.

