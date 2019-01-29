Menu
Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19 (centre) at an earlier appearance in Lismore.
Crime

Babysitter enters pleas over fatal Bruxner Highway crash

Liana Turner
by
29th Jan 2019 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO woman has pleaded guilty to negligent driving over the crash which killed a young girl.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 20, pleaded not guilty to her charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and causing bodily harm by misconduct last March.

But her defence today lodged guilty pleas to the lesser charges of negligent driving occasioning death, and one count of negligent driving occasioning actual bodily harm before court in Coffs Harbour.

The charges have stemmed from a head-on collision on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino on December 18, 2015.

Police have alleged Matthews was driving a Mazda 323 at the time of the incident.

A four-year-old girl who she was babysitting at the time was killed in the collision.

It's understood Matthews' dangerous driving charges will be withdrawn before the District Court in Sydney on Thursday.

The case had previously been listed for tomorrow's appearance to be run as a readiness hearing.

This had been expected to determine whether the parties were ready to proceed to trial.

Matthews is due to return to Coffs Harbour Local Court on April 18.

Lismore Northern Star

