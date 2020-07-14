Menu
INVESTIGATION: A baby at the centre of an investigation remains in hospital. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

Baby with critical head injuries still in hospital

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
A CRITICALLY injured eight-month-old baby boy at the centre of an investigation remains in hospital a month and a half after first being admitted.

An investigation was launched earlier this month into how the boy, who received serious injuries to his head, came to be injured when he presented at the Gladstone Hospital on May 30.

The baby was taken from a Wilson Street home in New Auckland to Gladstone Hospital after he was located non-responsive by emergency services.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital where he has since undergone multiple surgeries.

Detectives from the Child Trauma Unit and Gladstone Child Protection Investigation Unit are piecing together a timeline of events and are seeking public assistance to fully understand the circumstances leading up to the boy’s hospitalisation.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone that has had contact with the family, the child over the course of his life or knowledge that may assist.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed this week the baby remained in a stable condition.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001117255 within the online suspicious activity form.

