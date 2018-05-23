Baby Winston's finest hour

PROUD AS PUNCH: Brendan and Melissa Hewitt with baby Winston born at the Gladstone Mater Hospital. Photo: Mike Richards

PROUD AS PUNCH: Brendan and Melissa Hewitt with baby Winston born at the Gladstone Mater Hospital. Photo: Mike Richards Mike Richards GLA220518MILE

A NAME with a difference greeted Winston Brendan Hewitt when he entered the world on May 18 at 5.32pm at the Gladstone Mater Hospital.

Parents Melissa and Brendan didn't tell anyone what name they had planned for their newborn.

Mum was definitely the word when it came to keeping Winston's name a secret.

"We didn't tell anyone about it and it's a name you haven't heard for so long," Melissa said.

"It's a traditional boy's name and we liked it."

Winston's dad Brendan loved the name because at work he hears common names all the time and wanted something different for his son.

"I hear these similar names and I wanted him to have one with a difference," he said.

Brendan weighed 3050 grams (6lb 7oz) and was already receiving the customary Peter Rabbit baby gifts.

Proud parents Melissa and Brendan Hewitt love their son Winston and his exceptional name. Mike Richards GLA220518MILE

Melissa found it a bit overwhelming for first-time parents but would receive plenty of support from her husband.

Proud dad Brendan was delighted with the latest addition to the family with plans to do judo throw-downs with Winston when he's old enough.

"I'm very excited and looking forward to getting home and doing stuff with him," Brendan said.

The nursery for Winston was partly designed by Brendan, an engineer, with a mobile made out aeroplanes, a barometer and balloons to give Winston a spirit of adventure.

But the first-time parents did not want Winston to have too many daring experiences to make sure the house was safely secured from any adventurous moments.

"We have childproofed the locks in the kitchen with magnetic locks and and a gate across the steps," Melissa said.

Not wanting to miss any valuable time with wife and son, Brendan was able to sleep over at the hospital, spending the weekend there.

Melissa was thankful she was able to have her husband near by.

"You want to have that connection with your partner and have them help out," she said.

"He (Brendan) was doing it naturally and what he's got to do."

Brendan, Melissa and Winston were looking forward to heading home in the next couple of days.