Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

‘Baby on board’: Amanda Bynes is pregnant

by Alex Heigl
18th Mar 2020 2:53 PM

 

THEIR timing couldn't be better.

Amanda Bynes and her fiance, Paul Michael, are apparently pregnant, if the picture of an ultrasound with Bynes' name on it that Michael posted to Instagram is indeed legitimate.

"Baby in the making," Michael, who, whimsically, goes by "tatted818heavy" on the social network, wrote. Accompanying the ultrasound is the same pic of the couple that Bynes posted last week after their engagement ended.

Amanda Bynes is expecting a baby.
Amanda Bynes is expecting a baby.

Bynes, 33, and Michael seemingly broke up weeks after their engagement - which she announced over Valentine's Day weekend - in early March. Bynes' mother, Lynn Bynes, who currently controls the former actress' finances and affairs, reportedly won't legally permit her to marry Michael.

Bynes was then ordered into a psychiatric facility, which Michael later claimed was "a residential treatment, which is called inpatient," but not a hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six a week ago, Michael said that the pair are very much still together, claiming their Instagrams were hacked. "She's doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma," he said.

Amanda Bynes with Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’.
Amanda Bynes with Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
amanda bynes celebrity instagram movie star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        News The Observer asked its readers who was the region’s best hairdressers – and the response was overwhelming. Check out the finalists here.

        Main street blocked after car hits sign

        premium_icon Main street blocked after car hits sign

        News Part of Gladstone's main street was blocked this morning after a single-vehicle...

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March...

        Young children watch dad be sentenced to prison

        premium_icon Young children watch dad be sentenced to prison

        Crime A baby and seven-year-old girl watched as their father pleaded to guilty to a...