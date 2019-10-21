Menu
IT’S A BOY: Nicolle Silvester Redway with newborn Archie.
Baby number two deja vu for mum

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Oct 2019 10:00 AM
GIVING birth for the second time was like deja vu for Nicolle Silvester Redway.

Baby Archie was born at 37 weeks and 1 day gestation requiring an emergency caesarian - the exact same way Mrs Silvester Redway’s first baby was born.

“They induced me after 48 hours and I just made no progression so I had to go for a c-section,” she said.

“It was a bit scary but I was excited to meet him at the end of it.”

Archie Redway was born on October 16 at 11.57pm. He was 56cm long and weighed 4.46kg.

At home his older brother Lukas, 3, cannot wait to meet him.

“It’s his best friend apparently,” Mrs Silvester Redway said.

“I’m glad I’ve got two boys.”

She said so far her new baby has been a dream and she has high hopes for him.

“Grow up healthy and live a long life.”

