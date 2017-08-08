URGENT RECALL: The baby product now banned in Australia

25°
Melanie Plane
8th Aug 2017

The baby neck floats being sold by eBay trader xianan121280
The baby neck floats being sold by eBay trader xianan121280 Contributed

 

THEY are supposed to keep babies safe while around water, but two baby neck floats have been banned for sale in Australia after an investigation found they had the potential to cause serious injury to infants.

The Queensland Office of Fair Trading (OFT) have issued a warning to parents and caregivers not to use unsafe baby neck floats after a safety investigation into two products being sold on eBay found they posed a water bound danger to young children.

OFT's investigation found the two separate product lines, sold be eBay traders "livingspace888" and "xianan121280" both failed to meet nine clauses of the mandatory standard for swimming and floatation devices.

 

 

The baby neck floats being sold by eBay trader livingspace888
The baby neck floats being sold by eBay trader livingspace888 Contributed

The floats, which are inflatable plastic rings used to support infants by the neck while floating in water, are now banned in Australia and all products sold have been recalled at the supplier's expense.

Fair Trading Executive Director Brian Bauer said it was crucial parents chose safe water toys and floatation devices for their children, and closely supervised kids in and around water at all times.

"Baby neck floats were originally designed as medical aids for children with disability, but have recently proliferated as more recreational items," Mr Bauer said.

"Unless baby neck floats are medically prescribed and professionally fitted, they can be very dangerous.

"If the float is too wide, the baby's mouth and nose can become obstructed. If the float is too loose, the baby could slip through altogether. If the float is too tight, breathing may become laboured or the carotid artery compressed.

"There are also concerns around stability and the potential for the baby to tip over, particularly if other children are in the water creating an uneven surface.

"If, as a parent, you do choose to purchase a baby neck float, it is strongly recommended you buy one that complies with the mandatory standard, comes with comprehensive instructions on safe use, and follow those instructions closely.

OFT strongly recommends baby neck floats only be used in highly controlled and supervised settings.

"The OFT will continue to monitor the marketplace and ensure suppliers take recall action if products that fail mandatory safety standards are sold," Mr Bauer said.

The two baby neck floats that failed to meet mandatory safety standards were sold by:

  •  eBay trader "livingspace888"
  •  eBay trader "xianan121280"

Any consumer who purchased a baby neck float from either trader should return the product for a refund.

Consumers can report baby neck floats being sold by Queensland businesses to the OFT by emailing safety@justice.qld.gov.au or calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

Topics:  editors picks floats products recall

