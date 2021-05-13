Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A funny trend is emerging among names for newborns while the most popular names for 2020 have been revealed.
A funny trend is emerging among names for newborns while the most popular names for 2020 have been revealed.
Parenting

Baby names in ‘true Aussie fashion’

by Evin Priest
13th May 2021 3:42 PM

Baby names are becoming "more Aussie", with new research revealing a trend of Australian parents giving newborns shorter names ending with "ie".

In collating data from states about the most popular baby names in 2020, research company McCrindle has found shorter names are on the rise.

In ranking the top 100 baby names from last year, McCrindle noted Jack (third) was far more popular than Jackson (45th).

Archie (25th) narrowly beat out Archer (27th) while Max (23rd) is more popular than Maxwell, which fell out of the Top 100 this year.

For girls, Ella (11th) outranks Isabella (17th) and Isabelle (40th).

"In true Aussie fashion, we are also seeing a trend of shortening names and adding an 'ie' on the end: Rose to Rosie, Savannah to Sadie, Amelia to Millie, Isabella to Billie, Charlotte to Charlie, Elizabeth to Ellie and William to Billy," the McCrindle report read.

McCrindle research gave some intriguing insights into the most popular baby names in Australia last year.
McCrindle research gave some intriguing insights into the most popular baby names in Australia last year.

The report also noted a botanical theme among names for newborns: Willow (8th), (15th), Lily (22nd), Violet (39th), Poppy (43rd), Daisy (56th), Jasmine (60th), Olive (70th) and Rose (76th).

Names that have jumped over the past decade were also detailed.

Since 2010, Leo has soared 86 spots to sit fifth on the list, while George jumped 45 positions to 33rd.

"This could be attributed to Prince George's birth in 2013, who is third in line to the British throne," the report explained.

Overall, Oliver was the most common boys' name, while states varied between Amelia and Charlotte as the top name for girls.

Originally published as Baby names in 'true Aussie fashion'

baby names editors picks parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclist hospitalised after car collision

        Premium Content Cyclist hospitalised after car collision

        News Emergency services were called to Clinton.

        You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Premium Content You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Property Seventeen Seventy airport listed on market for potential development

        Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Premium Content Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Politics “It is ridiculous the number one request from local councils was ignored.”

        Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        Premium Content Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        News Queensland Ballet is coming back to Central Queensland, with its regional tour...