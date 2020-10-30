Baby lucky to escape injury in South Gladstone crash

A two-car crash occurred near the intersection of Ann and Cross Streets at South Gladstone this afternoon involving a dark grey Honda sedan and a taxi. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A BABY was lucky to escape uninjured after a two-car crash involving a taxi and a Honda sedan outside the Goodstart Early Learning Centre at South Gladstone this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the intersection of Ann and Cross Streets, at South Gladstone, about 4.30pm, after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

It is understood a dark grey Honda sedan collided with a white Toyota Camry taxi.

When The Observer got to the scene the Honda had been moved into the car park of the Goodstart Early Learning Centre.

Yellow crash tape had been placed on both vehicles by QFES fire fighters.

A woman at the scene said “thankfully the baby is ok”.

The driver’s side of the Honda sustained significant damage and the front bumper bar of the taxi was ripped off in the collision.

Police who were called to the scene asked for officers to bring an alcohometer so the drivers of both vehicles could be breath tested.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed the people involved at the scene before transporting a man in his 50s to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition to be treated for unknown injuries.

The spokesman said a man in his teens declined to be taken to hospital.