Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

‘Baby killer’: Police investigate threat against MP's staff

Carlie Walker
24th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a complaint after death threats were allegedly made against staff in Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders' office.

Mr Saunders told the Chronicle on Saturday a man angry over the State Government's abortion laws had called a young mum on his staff a "baby killer" in phone calls made to his office.

"It was very distressing, especially for a young woman who has children," he said.

Mr Saunders said the man allegedly threatened to come down and kill staff at his office.

A Maryborough Police spokesman confirmed the alleged phone calls were being investigated.

More Stories

fcelection fraser coast maryborough maryborough mp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Here are the top five stories you may have missed yesterday.

        REVEALED: Where the candidates say jobs will come

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where the candidates say jobs will come

        News “What will you do to ensure our children and people can obtain good secure jobs for...

        THE DEBATE: So who won it?

        Premium Content THE DEBATE: So who won it?

        News The Observer Editor Darryn Nufer delivers his verdict.