Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has announced she is pregnant with her first child.
Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has announced she is pregnant with her first child.
Celebrity

Baby joy for Princess Beatrice

by Zoe Smith
19th May 2021 7:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The news was released via an announcement from Buckingham Palace, which described the Queen as "delighted".

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the statement said.

 

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The happy news comes after a horror few months for the royal family, which has seen the death of Prince Philip and the fallout from Prince Harry's latest Oprah Winfrey revelations.

Princess Beatrice married Edo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony under COVID-19 restrictions.

Her Italian husband has a child Christopher, known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

Her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first child, a boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in March 2021.

 

 

Originally published as Baby joy for Princess Beatrice

edoardo mapelli mozzi princess beatrice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Boyne Tannum aquatic centre a step closer

        Premium Content New Boyne Tannum aquatic centre a step closer

        News “It’s very exciting, this project will offer new social experiences to locals.”

        Community organisation shares anti-domestic violence message

        Premium Content Community organisation shares anti-domestic violence message

        News “We all play our part in preventing Domestic and Family Violence.”

        Butcher responds to Callide Dam concerns

        Premium Content Butcher responds to Callide Dam concerns

        News “I am assured there will be minimum impact to supply.”

        Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Premium Content Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Lifestyle 'Another habit to acquire is to ditch the tech an hour before bed'