Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Qantas flight QF112, carrying stranded Aussies from India, lands in Darwin last week. Picture: Che Chorley
Qantas flight QF112, carrying stranded Aussies from India, lands in Darwin last week. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Baby in quarantine tests positive for COVID-19 in NT

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
5th Nov 2020 2:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BABY in quarantine at Howard Springs has tested positive for COVID-19.

The child, which is under the age of one, is the third person in its family to test positive to the virus.

The baby's mum and sibling tested positive last week.

They were on board a repatriated flight from India last Tuesday, October 27.

The child had tested negative for the virus on arrival at Howard Springs however later tested positive during the 14-day quarantine period required on return from overseas.

A government spokesman said all members of the family continued to be well and asymptomatic and remained under the care of the AUSMAT at the Centre for National Resilience.

The latest case brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 40.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au


Originally published as Baby in quarantine at Howard Springs tests positive for COVID-19

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region rallies around mother in fight for her life

        Premium Content Region rallies around mother in fight for her life

        Community A Clinton family has thanked the community for its support after an outpouring of goodwill raised hundreds of dollars.

        Summer from hell: Heart Foundation’s shock warning

        Premium Content Summer from hell: Heart Foundation’s shock warning

        Health With temperatures set to soar in CQ, a warning has been issued.

        Fire concern at Biloela house

        Premium Content Fire concern at Biloela house

        News “There is an alarm sounding and some smoke that has been reported,” – QFES...

        Gladstone fuel prices cheapest in Queensland

        Premium Content Gladstone fuel prices cheapest in Queensland

        News “This makes central Queensland one of the cheapest places in the state to fill up...