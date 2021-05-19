Baby hospitalised after two metre fall off veranda
A nine-month-old child was taken to hospital after reportedly falling two metres off a veranda in Clinton on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a residence at Aerodrome Road about 6.30am.
It was reported a girl, nine months, had difficulty breathing after she crawled from a cat door and fell off the veranda.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were no obvious injuries and the child was taken to Gladstone Hospital as a precaution.