Baby girl is Gladstone mum's sweet new addition

Reilly Gabriela Rose Norris is the second born child to mum Michelle Norris, who gave birth at Gladstone's Mater Hospital, on Monday February 12 at 9am.

Reilly Gabriela Rose Norris is the second born child to mum Michelle Norris, who gave birth at Gladstone's Mater Hospital, on Monday February 12 at 9am. Matt Taylor GLA140218BABY

A GLADSTONE mum is over the moon after the birth of her first daughter at Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

Born at 9.02am on February 12, Reilly Gabriela Rose Norris is the first daughter to mum Michelle Norris, and joins brother Carter, 22 months as her only children.

Ms Norris said her son Carter was intrigued by his little sister, though probably not quite old enough to understand what's happening.

"He's looked at her but hasn't touched her yet," Ms Norris said.

"I've been telling him for a while now that he'll be a big brother.

"He's a bit too young though to know what it means yet."

Reilly Gabriela Rose Norris was born on February 12. Matt Taylor GLA140218BABY

While Ms Norris has spent some time away from Gladstone, she recently moved back to be closer to her extended family.

She is also looking forward to raising her children where they'll be close to their cousins, who range in age from two years to fifty.

Ms Norris said the family are excited to be meeting their newest addition.

"There's been a bit of a roster system happening," she laughed.

"They think she's just lovely."

With an almost two year gap between her children, Ms Norris said the birth of Reilly will probably be her last.

She said it was nice to have both a son and a daughter.

"Two boys would play very well together," she said.

"But a boy and a girl will play really nicely together as well."

Ms Norris thanked the staff at Gladstone Mater Hospital's care, saying they had been "really good" throughout her pregnancy.

She is looking forward to returning home and settling into life with her two children.