Baby girl a thrill for couple still looking for a name

Brenda Courtice, with her first yet to be named baby girl, at Gladstone Base Hospital on December 8.
Matt Taylor
by

BRENDA Courtice has become a first-time mother with the birth of her yet to be named baby girl.

Born at 5.44am on December 7, Ms Courtice says she and baby's dad, Daniel, are ecstatic with the birth of their new baby girl.

"It's been full on, but definitely worth it,” Ms Courtice said.

"Dad's absolutely smitten.”

While the couple are currently Gladstone residents, Ms Courtice says they will probably move on after spending some time raising their daughter locally.

That will be music to the ears of Ms Courtice's mum, Sandra Johnson, who has become a grandmother for the first time.

MUM'S THE WORD: Brenda Courtice welcomed her baby girl into the world on December 7 but is yet to name her.
Ms Johnson said she was excited for the birth of her first granddaughter.

"You can't put it into words,” Ms Johnson said.

"I'm so, so excited, and so happy, it's a very precious time.”

Ms Johnson says the best aspect of being a grandmother will be spoiling her grandaughter.

"I probably shouldn't say that,” Ms Johnson said.

"There'll just be heaps of cuddles, and the joy of watching a new little baby grow and develop, and just being able to spend time with her.

"It will be a bit tricky, though, because we live in Brisbane.”

Ms Johnson said despite the distance, there will be plenty of visits between the families.

After having been through four pregnancies herself, she is proud of her daughter's bravery through her first pregnancy.

"I think she's done an awesome job, and I'm really impressed how brave she was,” Ms Johnson said.

"Obviously I was a bit anxious because as a mum, you know how difficult and painful it is.”

Ms Courtice thanked staff at the Gladstone Base Hospital saying they were "amazing...incredible”.

Topics:  baby family milestone parenting

Gladstone Observer
