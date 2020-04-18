Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ miner free of COVID-19 feeling ‘very grateful’

        premium_icon CQ miner free of COVID-19 feeling ‘very grateful’

        News The news of the false positive test is a big relief for the community.

        CQ man charged in horrific Gold Coast knifepoint abduction

        premium_icon CQ man charged in horrific Gold Coast knifepoint abduction

        Crime Four people charged over alleged abduction at Chevron Island

        Gladstone’s movement pushing back against healthcare abuse

        premium_icon Gladstone’s movement pushing back against healthcare abuse

        News Sewing machines at the ready to support doctors and nurses.

        • 18th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Drug case finally heard after two years

        premium_icon Drug case finally heard after two years

        Crime A magistrate referred to the case as “McCafferty’s buses” because it had been...

        • 18th Apr 2020 5:00 AM