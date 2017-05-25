Baby expo fertile ground for parents-to-be

YOUNG MUMS: The Pregnancy, Birth and Baby Expo CQ will showcase options available to new families in Gladstone.

GLADSTONE parents and parents-to-be are spoiled for choice when it comes to events this week.

The Child and Family Expo is on today at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, showcasing the support services available for families living in our region.

And on Sunday, those families not quite so far along the childhood path will get their chance to shine with the Pregnancy, Birth and Baby Expo CQ at Yaralla's Gladstone Events Centre.

Event founder Shari Lyon started the expo last year to give couples the opportunity to see the options in town regarding fertility, pregnancy and birth.

"I spent five years in Gladstone and built my own business there teaching couples childhood education,” Shari said.

"I came in contact with a lot of couples who had no idea about all the services and products in town.

"We've made the event free because I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to discover those options, and it supports local businesses during the downturn with people leaving town as well.”

The expo will feature a range of services, practitioners and businesses from around the Gladstone region as well as stalls from local hospitals and free educational guest speakers throughout the day.

Shari herself will be speaking at the event and answering questions.

Her business Belly 2 Birth offers birthing classes for mums-to-be and partners.

"We also started an online course for FIFO families just last year,” she said.

"Face to face is ideal but if they can't make it, online is the next best thing.”

IVF clinic manager Denise Donati will also speak on fertility at the expo.

About 450 people attended the event last year.

Doors will open on Sunday at 10am until 2pm.