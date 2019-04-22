Menu
Two-month-old baby dies on flight

by Stephanie Bedo
22nd Apr 2019 11:18 AM

A two-month-old baby has died on a flight to Perth this morning.

AirAsia has confirmed the baby died after a medical emergency on board flight D7236 from Kuala Lumpur.

The crew on board called for help and was met by a team of doctors after landing in Perth about 5.30am.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests is always our number one priority, and in accordance with procedure, the flight crew requested medical assistance on landing at Perth International Airport," an AirAsia spokesman said.

"Upon arrival, the aircraft was met by a team of medical specialists and the relevant authorities, including the WA Police.

"We are unable to comment further on the infants' medical situation, however our thoughts are with the infant and family involved."

The plane was due to depart Perth again for flight D7237 at 6.50am but has been delayed.

The airline has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delay and said it would assist guests in re-booking.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

