Baby dead, second critical at Queensland home

by Thomas Chamberlin, Greg Stolz and Kate Kyriacou
27th Nov 2019 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
A crime scene has been establised in Sunray Street, Sunnybank Hills, after a baby was found dead in a Brisbane home.
A BABY has died and another is critical after an incident at a Brisbane home this morning.

Police have declared a crime scene in Sunray Street, Sunnybank Hills, after they were called to the scene about 6am.

It's understood the babies are about six weeks old.

The Courier-Mail has been told the children were in bed with the mother.

It's understood when the mother woke there was bedding covering the children.

"A baby has died and another has been transported to hospital in a critical condition," a police spokesman said.

"A crime scene has been established and investigations continue."

Forensics are scouring the bedroom. One officer on scene described the situation as a "tragic accident".

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were sent to a private address in Sunnybank Hills at 5.40am.

