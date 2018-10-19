Baby business sad to shut its doors for the last time

Cassie was just one of the many shoppers taking advantage of Baby Haven Gladstone's 20% off sale after the business announced it was closing down.

AFTER 15 years of providing mothers all types of baby goods, Gladstone retail business Baby Haven will soon be closing its doors for the final time.

The business on Hanson Rd is going through rapid stock clearance, with plans to officially close on October 31.

Store manager Kirsten Jones said she was grateful for the opportunity to have supported thousands of families over 15 years.

Ms Jones moved to Brisbane in January and said she was sad to have to cease trading.

"(With a) changing retail environment, we've always tried to provide our customers with the levels of service above and beyond the normal shopping experience,” Ms Jones said.

"Just seems that currently people don't place a value on that since over 30 independently owned and operated baby stores have closed in Queensland in the past 10 years.

"The costs of running a retail store become prohibitive when you have a reducing customer base.”

Ms Jones opened the store with a friend in 2003 and became the sole owner in 2005.

She said her greatest enjoyment over the years was helping families create loving spaces for their babies.

"I hope that customers have felt a part of our family as we have felt a part of theirs,” she said.

"We've had amazing staff, many of whom had children while working for us and I think that's one reason we've had such beautiful messages of support from our customers.

"We were all in the same boat at different times.”

Hundreds of messages of support poured in on Facebook when the store announced it was shutting down.

Ms Jones said product prices were reduced store-wide and anything left unsold would be packed and shipped.