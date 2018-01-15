Baby brother for Mack

HE'S HERE: Hardy Mitchell Turner was born to parents Hanna Stanton and Heath Turner, on January 12 at 12:38pm.

A GLADSTONE couple will have their hands full after the birth of their second son at Gladstone Hospital last week.

Born on January 12 at 12.38pm to mum Hanna Stanton and dad Heath Turner, Hardy Mitchell Turner will join brother Mack as the couple's only children.

At only 18 months old himself, Mack is seemingly looking forward to getting to know his little brother.

"They met yesterday,” Hanna said.

"Mack tried to feed him some of his orange.

"He was pretty interested until Hardy started crying, and was then like, what's that sound?”

Dad Heath suggested it might take a bit longer for Mack to get used to the family's changes.

"He was curious,” Heath said.

"But he's never seen a baby before.”

Mack's little brother, Hardy arrived last Friday. Matt Taylor GLA130118BABY

The proud parents are looking forward to getting home with the new bub, with dad admitting he was apprehensive about getting the kids together for the first time.

"That's probably going to be the hardest bit,” he said.

The couple moved to Gladstone two years ago, to be closer to family and plan to raise the family in their Beecher home.

"My mum has met him and was pretty excited,” Hanna said.

"Until they probably have to babysit him as well.

"She's just spent three nights with Mack, it's the longest he's ever stayed there, so they're all worn out.”

Mum Hanna and dad Heath thanked the staff at the hospital for their care.

Heath labelled staff at the hospital as "really good,” while Hanna said it was a "little bit easier and more relaxed” the second time around.

With the birth of Hardy still so fresh in their minds, the couple say they have yet to decide on whether this will be their last child.