Baby Andrew born to first-time parents Monday

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY: Parents Fuad Hazboun and Manal Alsahoory were excited to meet their firstborn. Julia Bartrim

BABY Andrew arrived just in time to avoid being induced.

Weighing 3.5kg and measuring 33cm, Andrew was born to first-time mother Manal Alsahoory and father Fuad Hazboun on Monday morning at 11am at Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

Andrew was about five days overdue and his parents had been waiting patiently to meet him, with Mrs Alsahoory scheduled for an induced labour the following day.

"We didn't know what to expect," Mrs Alsahoory said of the labour and birth.

"I was sleeping at night and all of a sudden my water broke.

"It was good but tiring."

"I'm happy it was a natural birth," Mr Hazboun said.

"So far it's been an amazing experience.

"He's been great, a little noisy. He hasn't slept last night but this morning he seems to be sleeping."

The couple are Gladstone residents but have no other family in the country.

They'll be hoping baby Andrew takes to flying as in January they'll make their way to Jordan for a family get-together.

The couple's families both live in Amman and will be looking forward to meeting the newest member of the clan.

Perhaps by then Andrew will have started to resemble someone in the family.

The couple said they had not been able to decide who Andrew most looked like.

"I thought I would be able to tell right away," Mrs Alsahoory said.

"He definitely looks like his Dad," Mr Hazboun said with a laugh.