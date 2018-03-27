B2G wind working in yachts' favour

WISTARI skipper Scott Patrick believes the big boats will dominate this year's Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race largely thanks to favourable weather conditions up the east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting strong southeasterly winds for the first 24 hours of the race, which begins at Shorncliffe in Moreton Bay on Friday at 11am.

"It's an ideal wind for speed because it's coming from behind. That forecast sort of matches what I'm seeing in the models - it's going to be a strong breeze for the first 24 hours and then dying out which indicates once again it's going to be a big-boat race," Patrick said.

"Pretty much since 2007 it's been what they call a big-boat race and when you look at the results all the big boats have also won on corrected time as well.

"Because the race has been strong winds on Friday night and dying as the weekend progresses, and it's been like that for every race for 10 years, which is statistically crazy.

EXPERIENCED: Wistari skipper Scott Patrick and Restless skipper John Ibell standing in front of their two yachts after the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race. Chris Lees

"So the big boats' not only getting up there first but they're also winning the race on rating... It's because they are getting there so fast in that strong breeze on a Friday night.

"This is looking like a really good race for the big boats at this stage but the weather can change and these (tropical) lows are very unpredictable."

Patrick is tipping a two-yacht race between Ichi Ban and Black Jack for Courier Mail Cup honours, which is based on rating and not line honours.

Skipper Mark Bradford and owner Peter Harburg on Black Jack as she crosses the finish line in the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race. Mike Richards GLA150417BLACKJACK

"In reality the winner is rating - rating is purely the measurement of the boat - it allows a 30ft boat to race against a 100ft boat on equal terms," he said.

"You measure a boat, work out its power to weight, sail area, waterline length, dimensions, weight and it goes into a formula. It spits out a decimal number, that gets multiplied by your real time and gives a corrected time.

"So whoever has that lowest time wins the race and gets the Courier Mail Cup, which is what matters to everyone in the race."

Wistari measures 35.6ft in length, while Black Jack measures 100ft.

Ichi Ban sailing in the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race. QCYC

BOM meteorologist Aditi Sharon said winds should pick up for the fleet heading into Friday night.

"Generally the winds will be southeasterly up to 15 knots (27kph) on Friday in the Moreton Bay area," she said.

"There is a tropical low that's approaching the coast but its going to pass north of Gladstone but it will bring in strong winds... The winds will pick up to 25-30 knots (46-55kph) southeasterly.

"The winds will pick up over the Gladstone area even on Friday itself.

"The low is expected to move northwards and easing off on late Friday/early Saturday.

"On Saturday it goes back to 20 knots (37kph)."

The Wistari skipper said he likes the look of Ichi Ban given its recent handicap win in the 2017 Sydney to Hobart, also coupled with the weather forecast, the quality of the yacht and its crew featuring one of Australia's leading yachtsmen, Matt Allen.