B2B runner trains for week-long desert ultra-marathon

WORTHY CAUSE: Gladstone runner Anna Farmer ran with a pack to prepare for her charity race in Utah.

GLADSTONE Botanic to Bridge runner Anna Farmer returned to compete in this year's race for a good cause.

Ms Farmer ran in the 8km event in preparation for the Grand to Grand Ultramarathon, a seven-day desert race across the Utah desert, to raise $10,000 for charity. "I'm raising money for the Children's Cancer Institute, so this is a training run with my friends and we can enjoy the day,” she said.

"Children's cancer research is a cause close to my heart after my 'adopted' niece, Molli, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012 at three years of age,” Ms Farmer wrote on her Go Fundraise page.

Ms Farmer signed up for the Botanic to Bridge run "last minute” as part of part of a planned 35km training.

The G2G marathon is a self-supported footrace covering 273km over seven days, divided into six stages.

Ms Farmer will carry all necessities on her back, such as food, sleeping materials and medical supplies.

"Whilst a massive physical challenge, my goal is to not just complete the event, but to raise $10,000 for Children's Cancer Institute in the process,” she said.

The G2G race, which takes place from September 24-30, will begin at the north side of the Grand Canyon and finish at the Grand Staircase Monument.

To help Ms Farmer raise $10,000 visit https://run.gofundraise.com.au/page/annarunsthedesert.