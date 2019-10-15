B2B donates $26k to Gladstone schools

DONATE: People, Community and Sustainability General Manager Rowen Winsor awards St John the Baptist student Principal, Mr Emerick and student leaders with B2B funds raised.

SCHOOLS around Gladstone will be donated an impressive share of $26,191.50 as part of the proceeds from the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s 10th Botanic to Bridge Fund Run.

Coined the easiest fundraiser of the year, with not a pie drive or chocolate box in sight, the Botanic to Bridge has returned $216,455 to local schools over the last decade.

For every student who entered and nominated their school, their race fees were returned to the school alongside a portion of any parents’ who nominated a school.

The top 5 fundraising schools were St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School Gladstone, Gladstone State High School, Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, Toolooa State High School and Clinton State School.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the organisation was proud to support the community and in particular local schools.

“The money raised has supplied new sporting equipment, supported health and fitness programs, class resources, shade covers and books — you name it, B2B has funded it,” Mr Walker said.

“The event was developed to promote health and active lifestyles, so to see the community throw their support behind it means we are achieving what we set out to.

“Each year thousands of people participate, whether it be to raise funds for their school or the community beneficiary, to get active and socialise or to be competitive.”

More than 3900 participants laced up for the 10th annual Botanic to Bridge on August 18, with money from registrations donated to the community via the community beneficiary and local schools.

This year’s community beneficiary, Give Me 5 for Kids, received $20,000 to deliver lifesaving equipment to the Gladstone Children’s Ward, ensuring hospital staff can further support Gladstone families well into the future.