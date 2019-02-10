Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A B-Double has burst into flames on the Bruce Highway near Sarina.
A B-Double has burst into flames on the Bruce Highway near Sarina. Contributed
Breaking

B-Double bursts into flames on highway

Rainee Shepperson
by
10th Feb 2019 4:57 PM

THE burnt-out shell of a B-Double is blocking the Bruce Highway near Mackay after it burst into flames this afternoon.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene, 3km south of Sarina, at 3.19pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two rural fire and two urban fire crews were at the scene.

It is not known what type of cargo the truck was carrying.

A spokesman for Queensland Police said the truck had been completely destroyed but the driver of the vehicle had escaped with no injuries.

He said police believed the fire had been caused by an engine failure.

The highway is still blocked but local traffic diversions are in place.

The police spokesman said it could be shut for another two hours.

bruce highway editors picks fire mackay police qfes qps sarina truck fire
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Region out of the firing line for severe storm

    UPDATE: Region out of the firing line for severe storm

    Weather Heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hailstones and damaging wind gusts were predicted.

    PHOTOS: 101 of Gladstone's cutest dogs

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 101 of Gladstone's cutest dogs

    News Gladstone's proud dog owners were out in force.

    GALLERY: Saturday night racing has put on a show

    premium_icon GALLERY: Saturday night racing has put on a show

    Motor Sports There were many highlights on track