Axe-wielding 87-year-old taken to Gladstone Hospital

AN ELDERLY man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after his work in the garden went wrong.

About 12.47pm, Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Off Ln at Gladstone Central after reports of a self inflicted injury.

An 86-year-old man wielding a sharp tool (believed to be an axe or small machete) had sustained a laceration to the back of his leg whilst working in the garden.

"He swung it too far while chopping wood and cut his leg," a QAS spokeswoman said.

"It was accidental."

The man was taken to hospital.

Updates to follow.