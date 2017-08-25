26°
AWU cops spray from councillor over labour hire

Christine Mckee
| 25th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Cr Kahn Goodluck.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Cr Kahn Goodluck.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

A GLADSTONE Region councillor has lashed out at the Australian Workers Union for demanding the council reverses a decision that would pay labour hire workers $10 an hour less than permanent employees.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck says it's a case of glass houses and stones and has urged the AWU to take a more collaborative approach.

"Many months ago, council made the decision not to engage in a contract for labour hire at lesser entitlements," he said.

"I was noted in the paper for having a public argument with the former CEO over the matter.

"Unfortunately, labour hire was engaged at lesser entitlements anyway, despite the intent of council's decision.

"Now we're left with the aftermath and our new CEO has to deal with the matter."

Cr Goodluck said recent changes to federal legislation denied councils the ability to request labour hire companies to pay the same wages and entitlements as council workers.

"We are working through the matter," he said.

"We would gladly work with the AWU but it seems they're more interested in political tactics than actually representing their members as they send a letter to councillors 'demanding' a response at the same time as issuing a media release.

"This does not suggest they're interested in forging positive relationships with council."

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett reinforced the view of CEO Roslyn Baker.

Ms Baker yesterday said the pay rate was a matter for the labour hire companies and subject to Fair Work provisions.

She said the council's focus was on entering into commercially viable arrangements with service providers in the best interests of ratepayers.

Cr Burnett said the workforce was the council's greatest asset.

"Council is not and will not be cutting the wages of our workforce," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  australian workers' union gladstone regional council labour hire

