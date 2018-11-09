AWSUM time expected at Agnes Water this weekend

THIS WEEKEND Agnes Water and 1770 will go Hawaiian as ukulele players arrive to have an awesome time at the AWSUM festival.

It's the second AWSUM (Agnes Water Social Ukulele Musicians) event and organiser Rich Glover says it'll be bigger this year.

"Last year we had 80 players turn up," he said.

"This year we've had 80 sign up already and we're expecting a few more to come out of the woodwork.

"We should have over 100, maybe 120."

Mr Glover said several ukulele clubs would be attending this year's event.

"We'll have club members from Rockhampton, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Brisbane," he said.

"It's great for tourism."

The AWSUM club have been meeting for seven years and Mr Rich has been playing for three.

"Playing the ukulele socially has taken over the world," he said.

"You can have a lot of fun with it, you don't have to be professional."

AWSUM will be holding practice sessions, jams and workshops from Friday 5.30pm until Sunday evening.

"The Hawaiian workshops are being held at the Captain Cook Village on Saturday from 11am to 1pm and on Sunday from 2 - 4pm," Mr Glover said.

"On Sunday morning evening we'll be playing at the markets at SES grounds from 10 to 12pm then a concert Sunday evening at the Captain Cook Village."