Awoonga likely to keep spilling over for 'next week or two'

WATER is trickling over the spillway at Awoonga Dam after the week-long deluge across the Gladstone Region.

The dam is at full capacity and is overflowing by a couple of centimetres, which is expected to continue for the next week or two.

As of yesterday at 11.08am, the dam had 776,854ML of water.

A Gladstone Area Water Board spokesperson said Awoonga Dam had been at near-capacity since October, 2017.

"At this stage we are not expecting significant inflows to Lake Awoonga over the coming week, however, our team will continue to monitor the Bureau of Meteorology modelling for any changes to the predicted weather conditions," the spokesperson said.

Last month the BoM recorded 138.4mm of rain in Gladstone.

The dam's full capacity comes just three months after juvenile barramundi were released into Lake Awoonga.