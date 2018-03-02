Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A file photo of Awoonga Dam spilling on March 31, 2017.
A file photo of Awoonga Dam spilling on March 31, 2017. Catherine Merritt
Weather

Awoonga likely to keep spilling over for 'next week or two'

Tegan Annett
by
2nd Mar 2018 4:30 AM

WATER is trickling over the spillway at Awoonga Dam after the week-long deluge across the Gladstone Region.

The dam is at full capacity and is overflowing by a couple of centimetres, which is expected to continue for the next week or two.

As of yesterday at 11.08am, the dam had 776,854ML of water.

A Gladstone Area Water Board spokesperson said Awoonga Dam had been at near-capacity since October, 2017.

"At this stage we are not expecting significant inflows to Lake Awoonga over the coming week, however, our team will continue to monitor the Bureau of Meteorology modelling for any changes to the predicted weather conditions," the spokesperson said.

Last month the BoM recorded 138.4mm of rain in Gladstone.

The dam's full capacity comes just three months after juvenile barramundi were released into Lake Awoonga.

Related Items

awoonga dam gladstone area water board lake awoonga wet weather
Gladstone Observer
Clean Energy Regulator updates emissions for QAL, Yarwun

Clean Energy Regulator updates emissions for QAL, Yarwun

News The update permits QAL and Rio Tinto Yarwun to release 3.3 and 2.3 million tonnes of CO2 respectively each year.

HOT AUTUMN: Long wait for the day to cool down

HOT AUTUMN: Long wait for the day to cool down

News And what the weather is doing around here today.

GAPDL looking to take advantage of Boyne Valley experiences

GAPDL looking to take advantage of Boyne Valley experiences

News Organisation careful not to over promise and under deliver.

Calls for harbour 'go slow' to protect turtles

Calls for harbour 'go slow' to protect turtles

News Karl French advocates for some restrictions on boat speeds.

Local Partners