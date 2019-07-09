Boutique holiday lodge hits the market for $1.7m

HOLIDAY LIFESTYLE: Benaraby's Awoonga Gateway Lodge is up for sale.

HOLIDAY LIFESTYLE: Benaraby's Awoonga Gateway Lodge is up for sale. Contributed

IT IS not every day that a holiday lodge comes on the market in the Gladstone region, but after 15 years, the owners of Awoonga Gateway Lodge have decided it's time to sell.

When Lynette Abel and her partner Mark Lorberg bought the 4ha property, all that was on the land was the main house.

"If I was under 65 again I'll tell you, I wouldn't be going anywhere," Ms Abel said.

"It's an absolutely fabulous place."

After buying the property, they spent the following few years revamping the main house, designing the cabins and building up the lodge.

"We designed all the lodges, the layout, done all the infrastructure, we've done everything ourselves," Ms Abel said.

Before this, Ms Abel and her partner spent about two years travelling around Australia looking for a business to buy.

"There was nothing that suited us," Ms Abel said.

"What we wanted was more of a boutique accommodation."

It was then that they came across the almost-blank canvas at 231 Awoonga Dam Rd, Benaraby.

Ms Abel said she has loved every moment of living on the property and owning the lodge.

"It's an absolutely fabulous way of life, especially for a family - my children met the best friends.

"It's just been the best thing that's ever happened."

The 10 fully furnished western red cedar cabins each have private balconies, parking and air-conditioning and cater for a range of holiday needs and accessibilities.

"They're all 100 per cent self-contained two-bedroom units - some of them are bigger, some of them are smaller, some of them are disability units, some of them aren't - they're all different," Ms Abel said.

Guests have access to two barbecue areas, a swimming pool and a laundry with washers and dryers.

The main property consists of four generous sized bedrooms, walk-in robe, ensuite and air conditioning.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is the ideal holiday stay with access to Lake Awoonga - offering water sports, family swimming or fishing.

The property is up for sale for just under $1.7million on realestate.com.au but Ms Abel said they are open to reasonable offers.

For sale inquiries contact Cheryl on 0408 988 093.