Awoonga Dam to hit three metres over spillway today

Awonga dam spillway.Gladstone weather photos October 18, 2017.
Awonga dam spillway.Gladstone weather photos October 18, 2017. Mike Richards GLA181017WTHR
Sarah Steger
by

AWOONGA Dam is two metres over the spillway and is still expected to rise.

As at 10am this morning the level at Lake Awoonga was 42.09m, which is 2.09m over the 40m spillway.

And even though rainfall has eased off in the catchment area, modelling based on Bureau of Meteorology data shows the lake's water levels are expected to rise by another 0.81m (reaching 42.9m total) by tonight. 

"There's a steady inflow as it moves down the Boyne Valley and into the lake," a GAWB spokeswoman said.

She added that Pikes Crossing and the Gladstone Monto Road are impassable.

"Boyne Valley becomes isolated when the [dam] level reaches 41.5m, and we're now almost a good metre above that."

She said once it peaks, the dam's level will slowly drop back down.

"But it can take some time. 3m over the spillway is a lot," the spokeswoman said.

Boynedale Bush Camp and the Lake Awoonga Recreational Areas are closed, but lookout one, near the Recreational Area, is open.

GAWB will have another update later today.

