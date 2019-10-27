Awoonga Adventure Race more challenging than first thought

IT'S been hailed a success and plans are already in place to run it again next year.

The Lake Awoonga Adventure Race had hundreds take part in the race and picnic in the park on Saturday.

The race attracted 114 competitors from competitive to novice, which incorporated trail bike riding, running, swimming and kayaking.

Action photos from the 2019 Lake Awoonga Adventure Race.

Benaraby Progress Association vice-president Andrea Ruppik said the event was "absolutely fantastic" with plenty of encouraging feedback.

"The day had such an amazing atmosphere and buzz about it," Ms Ruppik said.

"Feedback was all positive. We didn't cop any negatives apart from people being a bit negative about their own fitness levels.

"It was more challenging than people expected."

The association also ran a Picnic In The Park after the race. It was not as heavily attended as the race.

"We'll have some discussions with the committee on ways to attack it next year," Ms Ruppik said.

"We need sleep first but after that we will have a debrief.

"We've got a lot of work to do with our event partners - Gladstone Area Water Board were so supportive on the day."