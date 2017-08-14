WATCH: That awkward moment when they announced the wrong winner at the Cup

Sharon Mylrea, Emma Files, Carmen Marsten, Samantha Morgan, Ashduin and Carl Carter. Fashions on the Field winners with judges at the Gladstone Cup.

THE DAY at the Gladstone Cup was one of elegance and grace, beauty and class and fashion and style.

But history's lessons have taught us nothing is perfect, and no matter how big or important the event may be, the fact that we're human often gets in the way.

Now, I'm not claiming our good old Gladstone Cup is on the same global stage as the Oscars, but if you saw the mishap that took place on Hollywood's biggest night earlier this year, you'll know what I'm talking about.

There was the cast of La La Land, happier than ever after receiving the award for Best Picture 2017. Only their short-lived joy turned to chaos and embarrassment on stage when an official interrupted the televised celebration, announcing the real winners: The cast of Moonlight.

Luckily, most people laughed it off, and that's exactly how Gladstone's latest Fashions on the Field event played out. Take a look -

WATCH: That awkward moment when they say you came third... but you actually won.