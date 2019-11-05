‘Awful’ Melbourne Cup coverage slammed

Television commentator and racing personality Francesca Cumani is seen during Melbourne Cup Day. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP

Aussies aren't impressed with Channel 10's coverage of the illustrious Melbourne Cup carnival, with some even slamming it as "awful".

One viewer said he only lasted 30 minutes watching the coverage of Australia's biggest race day, even labelling it "trashy".

It comes after the network's coverage of Derby Day copped heat on social media, with some labelling it "absolute rubbish" as the first day of the carnival was marked with technical glitches and cringe-worthy interviews.

Racing fans lamented Bruce McAvaney was missing from the coverage and they've done so again today.

The veteran Melbourne Cup caller lost the gig when Ten beat long-time partner Channel 7 for the rights to screen the four-day carnival.

Many have taken to social media to call for the carnival to be returned to Seven.

Never mind the #NupToTheCup crowd and the prominent “big” races in NSW offering real competition for sponsors and attention, the @Channel10AU @10SportAU coverage of this raceday may be the real killer for the #MelbourneCup



Tuned in for 30mins there- incredibly trashy stuff — Chris McAlinden (@chrismca88) November 5, 2019

The Melbourne Cup Coverage on @ChannelTen is awlful. Where is Franceca Cumani? She knows more than the rest of them — Chris Caggs (@ChrisCaggs) November 5, 2019

The Melbourne Cup was just called ‘’the big dance’’ on the television coverage.

No. No. And no. — Megan Hustwaite (@MeganHustwaite) November 4, 2019

@Channel10AU I can't believe how disgraceful your coverage has been of the Melbourne cup this years been. from technical issues and cringy interviews with nobody's, even zero video on the Victoria Derby. you had to tell the viewers who was leading. Disgraceful. #BringItBackOn7 — Angus Rhodes (@AngusRhodes2) November 5, 2019

I’m already over Melbourne Cup coverage and its only 7.30 a.m. so its time to check out of Twitsville til its all over 👋 — AnnieJ (@AnnieJ57309701) November 4, 2019

If the cruelty stories didn't kill the #melbournecup hype, channel 10's coverage will. Terrible. — Quickdraw McMuted (@Muted79) November 5, 2019

Others weren't impressed with the televising of the horses across the finish line and some struggled to see the result at all.

One woman took to Facebook to say the coverage was "absolutely terrible".

"We get nothing but 100 per cent perfect reception everyday except for the running of the race and after interviews," she wrote.

"We got nothing but pixels and 'no coverage' messages throughout the entire race! Lift your game Channel 10 or hand over the coverage to another channel."

Who the hell was in charge of producing the #MelbourneCup coverage?!



One of the great Cup finishes ruined by the worst broadcast production in history.



If the camera wasn’t in Footscray it was out of focus and I don’t know the horses by number... — The Ian Prender-Cast (@ThePrender_Cast) November 5, 2019

@Channel10AU Depressingly average coverage.

You couldn’t even say which horses the jockeys are riding? — 💧My Halo Broke 🌈🇪🇺🌊🌱 (@AB_Owl) November 5, 2019

While most were missing McAvaney, others didn't think they had seen enough of racing royalty Francesca Cumani, despite her hosting the presentation.

It's Cumani's 11th consecutive year as part of the Melbourne Cup coverage.

Cup coverage isn’t the same without Bruce. #MelbourneCup — Nikkita Ross (@nikkitaj10) November 5, 2019

The Melbourne Cup just isn’t the same without Bruce McAvaney hosting the day 😢 #MelbourneCup — Josh (@JoshieF97) November 5, 2019

Just something not right about watching Melbourne Cup day without #BruceMcavaney — Luke King (@LukeKing26) November 5, 2019

#MelbourneCup doesn’t feel the same with Bruce not doing the commentary — Rohanct (@RohanCT) November 5, 2019

@francescacumani we aren’t seeing enough of you on @Channel10AU . Miss your walk and talk in the mounting yard — Luke Glover (@LukeGlo36054038) November 5, 2019

Television commentator and racing personality Francesca Cumani at Melbourne Cup Day. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP

Another man wrote on Twitter: "Tennis on 9, cricket on 7, horse racing on 10. IT'S JUST ALL WRONG".

But some viewers were pleased with Ten's performance.

@10SportAU @channel10au #melbournecup coverage is fine except the dividend graphics (both pre and post race) are close to impossible to read - need to be bigger and bolder text — jb03 (@jimbowie03) November 5, 2019

Chanel 10's coverage has been good, would just like to see all dividends up on the screen though and for longer. #MelbourneCup — Bryce Parker (@bryce_parker26) November 5, 2019