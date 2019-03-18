'Awesome time': Agnes Water on the map for surfing comp

SURF'S UP: 120 contestants from across Australia converged at Agnes Water for the 21st Reef2Beach Longboard Classic. The event was spread over three days.

SMALLER swell compared to recent weeks did not deter more than 100 people hitting the surf to compete in this year's Reef2Beach Longboard Classic at Agnes Water.

Contest director Paul White said even though the waves were small, competitors showed what surfing was all about.

The three-day event started last Thursday and attracted 120 competitors.

"Being longboarders, they showed what it was all about,” Mr White said.

"They are always going to go for it - there were lots of fives and tens,” he said.

Events ranged from age group divisional rounds to open competitions over the three days.

He said competitors came from within the region, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, and as far south as Sydney.

It's the 21st year for the event and Mr White said support from the Agnes Water community is continuing to grow.

"The community comes together,” he said.

"For the Tide 'n Turn Board Riders Club, we have a variety of raffles and everyone gets together and supports us so much.”

As a result of the high amount of support for the club, they are able to send children each year for high performance surfing training.

"They just achieve their goals in surfing,” he said.

For next year's event, organisers are looking to link up other competitions state-wide so riders can register once and compete in all events.

"We're getting together as a committee and we're thinking about 'upping the ante' with the money prize,” he said.

He hopes the changes will bring more competitors from across the country and the world.

"It's always been a family event and it's always a great gathering,” he said.

"Everyone's having an awesome time and the surfing was just unreal.”