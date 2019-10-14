Awesome results by Gladstone’s talented gymnasts

GYMNASTICS: Youngsters from the Gladstone Gymnastics Club continued to shine in the Regional Challenge and at the recent Junior State Championship held on the Gold Coast.

Five level six members of the six-strong team helped it to a third place at the Regional Challenge.

It's something that had been a long time coming according to one of Gladstone's coaches Anna Turetschek.

"Of the six members, five are from Gladstone and they are Laylanie Willie and Nikola Sorensen, both 14 and 13-year-olds Elle Hetherington and Kay Ng and Felicity Webb, 12," Turetschek said.

"This is a huge effort from this club and it's something that has not been done for 30 years."

In the Junior State Championship, five girls and boys finished in the top three in the Women's and Men's Artistic Gymnastic categories.

Of those was Neve Smart who finished first in the WAG level Five Open.

"I was pretty surprised and I was proud of myself," Neve, 13, said. "My coaches Silke (Hetherington) and Addie (Riley) were also really happy."

Laylanie, also 14, was one of the five who starred at the Regionals and she said she enjoyed it.

"It was a bit nerve-wrecking but fun to have been in such a big competition and all the hard work has paid off."

Laylanie has competed for the past five years and her next assignment is the level test next month in Bundaberg.

Ethan Sharpe, 13, was second behind fellow Gladstone gymnast Kobi Mallie-Roberts in the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Level Six Optional.

"It was good to perform on the big stage and a good experience," Ethan said.

The youngster explained the method he uses to quell his nerves before competition.

"All of our parents there were nervous and I took a couple of deep breaths," Ethan said.

"I just stuck with the process with what works best."

The boys' coach Yurii Odnoroh was rapt with the results.

"It was better than what we thought it would be and it exceeded expectations," he said.

"It was a huge achievement."

QLD WAG Junior State Championship

Vault; Uneven Bars; Beam; Floor; Overall Finish

Felicity Webb 9.1 9.33 8.85 9.216 36.499 8th - L6 U12

Alissa Warner 9.1 9.35 8.9 9.25 36.600 21st - L6 U12

Indiana Peters 8.6 9.075 8.8 9.025 35.500 52nd - L4 U9

Mia Hetherington 8.850 8.450 8.825 9.075 35.200 63rd - L4 U9

Kaye Ng 9.033 8.950 9.050 9.150 36.183 10th - L6 U13

Nikola Sorensen 8.90 8.725 9.125 9.350 36.100 4th - L6 Open

Pearl Penhaligon 8.600 9.300 8.650 8.975 35.525 10th - L6 Open

Laylanie Willie 8.950 8.700 8.275 9.500 35.425 11th - L6 Open

Elle Hetherington 8.050 9.000 8.900 9.125 35.075 15th - L6 Open

Elena Jones 8.250 9.000 7.175 8.775 33.200 33rd - L6 Open

Neve Smart 8.700 9.400 8.900 9.250 36.250 1st - L5 Open

Jenna Gaunt 9.050 9.366 9.650 9.600 37.666 3rd - L5 U10

Zara Howlett 8.850 9.350 9.075 8.900 26.175 23rd - L5 U11

Tabitha Ryan Salter 8.550 8.850 8.825 8.800 35.025 44th - L5 U11

Tara Veach 8.100 8.950 8.325 8.875 34.250 58th - L5 U11

Kiara Seage 8.150 9.250 9.075 9.425 35.900 20th - L5 U12

Ava Bourke 8.500 8.750 9.150 9.150 35.550 28th - L5 U12

Imogen Lindley 9.150 8.975 8.700 8.475 35.300 32nd - L5 U12

Ava Hetherington 8.850 8.550 8.675 9.000 35.075 37th - L5 U12

Ashlyn Nancarrow 8.966 8.850 9.000 9.200 36.016 20th - L4U10

Maya Brown 8.633 9.000 9.200 8.700 35.533 37th - L4U10

Evie McNamara 8.500 8.750 9.200 9.050 35.500 38th - L4U10

Keeley Glass 8.166 8.750 8.775 8.750 34.441 79th - L4U10

Bronte Ellis 8.533 8.175 9.050 8.150 33.908 95th - L4U10

Amelia Deane 8.650 8.575 8.425 8.783 34.433 52nd - L4U11

McKenzie Stormonth 8.550 8.475 9.100 8.925 35.050 20th -L4U12

Sienna Kendrick 8.650 7.750 9.175 8.875 34.450 32nd -L4U12

QLD MAG Junior State Championship

Floor; Pommel; Rings; Vault; Parallel Bars; High Bar; Overall; Finish

L3 Kaushika Alahakoon 8.900 9.366 9.900 9.250 10.000 10.000 57.416 3rd L3 Open

Jackson Debois 8.500 6.366 6.850 9.100 7.900 8.300 47.016 28th L3 Open

Charlie Smallcombe 9.300 6.866 9.733 9.125 8.100 9.050 52.174 12th L4 U10

Kobi Mallie-Roberts 10.050 8.033 9.450 8.700 9.600 8.750 54.583 1st L6 Optional

Ethan Sharpe 9.750 8.700 9.700 9.200 8.800 8.300 54.450 2nd L6 Optionalo