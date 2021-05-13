Awesome foursome added to Junior Wallabies

With the code rejuvenated by the Queensland Reds success, the next generation has been acknowledged after an awesome foursome were added to Junior Wallabies.

Exciting Queensland outside backs Floyd Aubrey, Tyrees Wilson and Lastus Auakai have been added to the Junior Wallabies squad preparing for the Oceania under 20s Championships.

Aubrey, 18, the GPS colts fullback, Brothers inside centre Auakai and Easts outside centre Wilson earned promotion into the squad after missing the initial 41 selected by coach Nathan Grey in February.

They have been joined by a fourth New Chum, Brothers No.9 Louis Werchon, as additions to the original squad named in February.

Werchon, a Sunshine Coast product, is now being nurtured at the Brothers club in Brisbane where he has helped Brothers to a flying start to the season.

Brothers Louis Werchon during the Colts 1 rugby union match between Brothers and Wests. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Both Aubrey and Auakai have had outstanding starts to the colts 1 season in their first season out of school.

Late last year Aubrey, a Marist College Ashgrove old boy, declined offers from NRL clubs to remain in rugby.

Auakai, the St Joseph's Nudgee College First XV captain last season, has effortlessly made the transition from school to under 20 rugby.

Brothers Lastus Auakai during the Colts 1 rugby union match between Brothers and Wests. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Both have flair and a sixth sense when carrying the ball, special traits in a young rugby back.

Wilson, the Tigers No.13, looks an eye-catching product and it is little surprise to see him recognised by Junior Wallabies coach Nathan Grey.

East player Tyrees Wilson Club rugby colts 1 Easts v Wests. Saturday May 8, 2021. Picture, John Gass

The foursome join fellow Queensland-based players Harry Vella (Brothers), Keynan Tauakipulum (Wests), Dion Samuela (Bond University), Will Roach (University), Andrew Romano (Souths), Titi Nofoagatotoa (Brothers), Timma Faingaanuku (Brothers), Mac Grealy (University), Zac Crothers (Easts) and Wilson Blyth (Bond University) in the squad.

Another Queenslander, BBC old boy and Wests Bulldogs junior Mason Gordon, was in the original squad after being selected from the Melbourne Rebels.

Originally published as Awesome foursome added to Junior Wallabies