Award-winning light display owners shine light on charity

DIANN and Denis Kammholz's annual Christmas lights display has become a community event.

Mrs Kammholz said she and her husband started using their award-winning displays to raise money for charity four years ago and have since raised more than $4000.

This year's charity is Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment, a club committed to empowering children who have been affected by neglect, sexual, physical or emotional abuse.

"Their aim is to minimise the fear and anxiety that children suffer due to abuse and neglect by rebuilding their self esteem and belief in themselves,” Mrs Kammholz said.

"Mace have supported our lights for the last three years, stopping by on their decorated bikes on their annual Christmas lights ride ... so we decided to support them this year.”

They will host a public fundraising event with local Mace members to raise money, featuring their lights display, 20 Christmas decorated bikes, a sausage sizzle and a Santa.

"Denis made a wishing well from old pine pallets, it has a fogger in the water and coloured lights under the water for effect, people can make a wish and throw their coin in the water ... kids love it,” Mrs Kammholz said.

This year's light display, made with more than 70 frames, will be switched-on every night until Christmas Day.

"We start putting the larger frames up the beginning of October,” she said.

"The heat this year almost beat us, but we managed to finish somehow.”

People can support Mace at the event, which starts at 7pm on December 22 at 10 Glen Eden Dr, or you can donate any other time.